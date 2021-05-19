Euro 2020: Benzema’s words after returning to the French National Team

French striker Karim Benzema, who has been called up for the French team that will play the Eurocup After five and a half years of absence, he was “very proud” to wear the ‘bleu’ shirt again and thanked everyone who has always supported him.

“I am very proud of this return to the French team and of the confidence they have given me,” the Real Madrid player wrote in his space on Instagram.

Thanks to my family, my friends, my club, you … and all those who have always supported me, “he added, along with a photo with the French team shirt in which he appears with a hand on the heart

Karim Benzema, one of the top scorers in the history of Real Madrid, was this Tuesday the great surprise of the list of the French team for the next European Championship and thus returns to “Les Bleus” five and a half years after the controversy broke out scandal about his alleged involvement in blackmail.

The French coach, Didier Deschamps, announced the inclusion of Benzema, 33 years old and with 81 international matches, closing his disagreements with the player, who has yet to be tried next October for his alleged participation in a blackmail of the also footballer Mathieu Valbuena.