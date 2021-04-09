Euro 2020: Baku will allow 50% capacity in the tournament

The authorities of Azerbaijan announced this Thursday their decision to allow a capacity of 50% in the Olympic stadium of Baku during the Eurocup, which will host three matches of the first phase and one of the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The decision was taken during a meeting between members of the Government and representatives of the organizing committee, and published by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan. The capital of Azerbaijan, which already hosted the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal (4-1) in 2019, will host four Euro Cup matches, three from the first phase in its group A.

The match between Wales and Switzerland will be played on June 12; Turkey-Wales, on June 16; and Switzerland-Turkey, on the 20th of that month. The quarterfinals, which will also be played in Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg, will be played on July 3.

The Baku Olympic Stadium has a capacity for almost 70,000 spectators, almost the same capacity as the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, where it was also recently authorized to cover 50% of its capacity.