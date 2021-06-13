Euro 2020 – Austria makes history with victorious debut against North Macedonia

06/13/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

In North Macedonia’s historic debut at a European Championship, Austria doubled down and won for the first time in the final phase of the competition. He tried it in 2008, 2016, until the third was the charm, thanks to the 3-1 that he endorsed the ‘Red Lynxes’.

AUS

MKD

Austria

Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic (Lienhart, 46 ‘), Hinteregger, Ulmer; Baumgartner (Gregoritsch, 58 ‘), Laimer (Baumgartlinger, 90’), Schlager (Ilsanker, 90 ‘), Alaba; Sabitzer; Kalajdzic (Arnautovic, 58 ‘).

North macedonia

Dimitrievski; Nikolov (Bekhtulai, 64 ‘), Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu (Ristovski, 87’), Alioski; Bardhi (Trickovski, 82 ‘), Ademi, Elmas; Pandev, Trajkovski (Kostadinov, 63 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 18 Lainer. 1-1 M. 28 Pandev. 2-1 M. 78 Gregoritsch. 3-1 M. 90 Arnautovic.

Referee

Andreas Ekberg (Switzerland). TA: Lainer (85 ‘) / Trajkovski (42’), Alioski (52 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 1. Arena Națională. 15,000 viewers.

Franco Foda surprised from the start with an eleven that started with David Alaba as Libero, despite appearing in all the lineups as a left hand midfielder. The now Real Madrid player was in charge of getting the team out of the bottom with solidity, and the Austrians were doing better at the Arena Nationala. Dimitrievski’s defense did not hold out for even 20 ‘with the siege: a precise pass from Sabitzer met Lainer’s onslaught to open the can in favor of’ Wunderteam ‘.

But the epic Macedonia brought out all the will of the novice. Angelovski’s men began to tighten against the Austrian goal. And before half an hour they could find the prize. Who but the legend. Goran Pandev, the one who promised to qualify for the first time, once again dressed in glory with the ‘Red Lynx’ scoring debut in the Euro. He took advantage of a catastrophic mistake by Bachmann and tied the shares.

With the equalized at halftime, Foda got into the team. Entered Lienhart and released Alaba from defensive responsibilities. The brand new merengue signing made much more foray into Dimitrievski’s premises, who showed off with a couple of stops before the misfortune. He mismeasured in a center in Alaba and Gregoritsch, recently admitted, anticipated the shipment to give the advantage to Austria.

And, to confirm that the triumph was on the bench, Arnautovic also took to the field with the goal under the boot. He got rid of Dimitrievski and sentenced the duel with 3-1, celebrating it with defiant shouts. Austria, at last, claimed victory in a Euro.