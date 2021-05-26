Euro 2020: 5 years and 7 months later; Benzema returns to training with France

Karim Benzema this Wednesday he joined the concentration of the French soccer team, in Clairefontaine (southwest of Paris), five years and seven months after the last time he was summoned.

The forward of the Real Madrid He arrived at the facilities 45 minutes before the time set by the coach, Didier Deschamps.

Also read: Club América: They filter a new video of Nicolás Benedetti and Roger Martínez with escorts

Benzema, 33, thus began his preparation for the European Championship, which will take place from June 11 and ends a month later.

On the 9th of Real Madrid he was separated from the ‘bleus’ since October 2015, when the controversial scandal broke out about his alleged involvement in a blackmail to Mathieu Valbuena for which the merengue player will have to answer to the Justice in October.

The attacker is expected to wear the national team’s jersey again in Nice on June 2, in a friendly against Wales.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content