EURid Announces Ireland as Highest Registration Growth Country in its Q1 2021 Progress Report

EURid has released its progress report for the first quarter of 2021 today, in which it shares its statistics and quarterly news. The highlights are:

– 186,488 new domain name registrations;

– Ireland tops the list of countries in terms of registration growth, with + 9.3%;

– An average renewal rate of 79.3%.

Total registrations decreased slightly, from 3,684,984 at the end of Q4 2020 to 3,681,337 at the end of Q1 2021, indicating an ongoing phase-out of UK registered domain names related to the Brexit.

The main novelties of the quarter were:

– Joining forces with the Global Cyber ​​Alliance for the Domain Trust project;

– The launch of the second edition of the SAFEonLINE art contest;

– The extension of the “SUSPENDED” status of .eu domain names related to Brexit until June 30, 2021, instead of the previously published date of March 31, 2021;

– The implementation of a KYC tool to ensure that the information contained in any database managed by EURid is accurate and up-to-date.

Read more about EURid’s progress report for Q1 2021.

About EURid

EURid is the non-profit organization that manages the .eu, .ею and .ευ top-level domains, as a result of a tender process and the corresponding appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with more than 700 accredited domain registrars. Since 2013, EURid has been certified to the ISO27001 security standard as part of its ongoing commitment to data security. EURid is also registered in the EU Environmental Eco-management and Audit System (EMAS) as an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid is headquartered in Diegem (Belgium) and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden).

