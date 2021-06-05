EUR / USD: Will the uptrend continue?

Eurodollar technical analysis

Right now he is correcting and we could find ourselves in one of these two scenarios:

to???? The price manages to consolidate based on the trend line and the support formed at 1.21934.

to???? The price reaches the fibonacci retracement zone of 61.80 – 78.60%. We have traced this fibonacci since the last bullish impulse between 1.20474 and 1.22667.

We can also find a support area in the control point or liquidity area that provides us with the daily volume profile.

In any case, we are confident that the EUR / USD will continue the uptrend but we need the price to create a bullish breakout at the 1.22750 resistance and head towards higher resistances like 1.23462, a level noted in April 2018.

Taking into account the fundamental data, we believe that the euro has room to continue appreciating over the next. In Q1 2021, one of the factors that triggered the downward correction were Covid-19, the new restrictions and the slow outcome of vaccination.

Now that the situation is improving and the economy appears to be making progress, the outlook has improved. Europe’s composite PMI reached 56.9 in May, the largest expansion in more than 3 years. We believe that the euro has more favored growth against the dollar, especially if the European Central Bank begins to talk about reducing its assets under the PEPP (Emergency purchasing program against the pandemic).