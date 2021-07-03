Euphoria Season 2 – News, Cast, Date, Spoilers

After a remarkably difficult year, there is light at the end of the TV tunnel. After premiering two “bridge” episodes, Euphoria is officially coming back with season 2. Which — I cannot stress this enough — Thank. God.

Ever since season 1 ended, fans have been itching for more of the dark drama, which follows the life of a drug-addicted high school student navigating friendships and time in recovery. If you haven’t been paying any attention to the internet, it stars literally every young actor you’re obsessed with right now: Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and, duh, ZENDAYA.

While details on the second season are still pretty scarce (when is Euphoria coming back, HBO ???), there’s still plenty to get you hyped. Here’s all the info we have so far.

Zendaya dropped a Euphoria season 2 teaser trailer

After TWO YEARS of waiting since season 1 of Euphoria debuted, Zendaya finally blessed fans with a season 2 teaser, saying the season will premiere “soon”:

Things look a bit… ominous, wouldn’t you say?

Okay, but when is the premiere date? When does Euphoria come back ??

Calm thyself. HBO confirmed back in July 2019 that season 2 was a go, but there was an entire pandemic messing things up along the way, so you’ve gotta cut them some slack here.

HBO still hasn’t given an explicit premiere date just yet, but we do know it’ll come out sometime in 2021. And if Zendaya is out here dropping teasers and saying it’s “soon”… it’s probably closer than you think.

The season 2 plot has been kept under wraps, but there are some details, especially about Rue’s relapse

There was some confusion after the finale about whether Zendaya’s character did, in fact, relapse, but Hunter confirmed it to Entertainment Weekly. In talking about Rue’s decision to leave Jules at the train station, she said, “And while she does relapse, I think that that decision can sort of be seen as a glimmer of hope, maybe, and that she’s not making decisions around this sort of toxic idealization of Jules. “

The second season will almost certainly deal with the consequences of that decision.

Separately, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in August 2019 a reporter asked Jacob if he wants Nate to have a redemption arc in the new season, and here’s the deal with that potential season 2 plotline: “Whatever it is, I want him to have a life and I want it to be honest, ”Jacob said. “I truly don’t have any qualms about which direction it goes. I mean, obviously, it would be a lovely story if he turned out to be a real sunflower and lit up the world. But I definitely want it to be just true and real to his experience and I want it to kind of make sense. And I’m not sure what that looks like. “

The Euphoria cast will grow

According to a since-deleted post on Backstage, HBO was looking for a Black male actor to portray “a leading role on a leading show.” Who is the character exactly? The new role, Jamieson, is “an outsider” with a possible drug problem in his past. He’s also described as “mischievous, funny, unafraid, and sensitive,” but that’s all we know.

While that character is still up for grabs, we do know one thing: Waves star Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be joining season 2. Fun fact: He was actually supposed to be in season 1 but ended up having to back out due to a scheduling issue. The result: Show creator Sam Levinson rewrote his part to include Kelvin this time around.

“Sam’s still figuring it out,” the actor told The Face about his role in October 2020. “But from the table reads, I know this character is unlike anything I’ve ever seen on the screen.”

Stating the obvious: Zendaya isn’t going anywhere

The day news broke about the second season, Zendaya just had to get on Twitter to say how excited she was. She wrote, “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow…. ”

Maude also posted the news on her Instagram Story, so it looks like she’s just as thrilled as we are.

Maude apatow

A bunch of other cast members commented on the current Instagram post, including Storm Reid (who plays Rue’s little sister), Hunter, Barbie, and Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy). So basically, everyone is pumped, but remember one thing: It’s never a guarantee that an entire cast will return….

Don’t hold your breath for a Euphoria season 3

While the show was renewed for a second season, it definitely won’t be one of those shows that goes on forever (lookin ‘at you, Grey’s!).

Why? Because the characters are high schoolers. “Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go, ”HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine. “There’s a time limit.”

HBO is planning on letting show creator Sam Levinson make the call on that. “We’ll follow [Sam’s] lead on that, ”Bloys said. “There is no set plan. But I don’t think you want 30-year-olds playing [high school students]. “

So yeah. Get pumped for season 2, but maybe prepare yourself for that to be the last season ever. Sorry!

