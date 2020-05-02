Related news

The euphoria returns to Wall Street thanks to Gilead Sciences. Investors only have eyes for the pharmaceutical company that seems to be taking the lead in the fight against the coronavirus. The insistence of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) using as many tools as “necessary” to cushion the impact of the infection spurs profits.

Pharmaceutical advances overshadow all other session references, although the listed companies that have published their quarterly balance show the progress of their businesses in a greater or lesser celebration. Shares of Gilead Sciences are up 5.6% after announcing that the retroviral remdesivir has been discharged from hospital for “seriously ill” patients of Covid-19 in 52% of cases after a treatment of five or ten days.

Hoping for an early cure for the epidemic that strikes health and the global economy, the Dow Jones it rises 2.21% and exceeds 24,600 points. The S&P 500 It gains 2.66% and is already looking to the recovery of 3,000 points. The technological Nasdaq It takes a run up to 8,914 integers, 3.57% on the rise.

This is how Wall Street has opened





Eduardo Bolinches

With this tone, the preliminary data of the GDP of the world’s first economy in the first quarter it goes almost unnoticed. Despite the fact that a contraction of 4.8% is estimated, which easily exceeds 4%.

However, analysts point out that this figure can become a shock for the Fed to insist on its commitment to the national economy and the dollar. In this sense, the hard work has already been done by the American central bank, which has insisted on its measures, noting that “it is committed to using all the tools at their disposal to support the US economy in these challenging times. “

Flurry of results

The matrix of Google (+ 8.89%) takes over this Wednesday in the season of presentation of results. Alphabet has announced a net profit of $ 6,836 million, 2.7% more than in the first quarter of last year. Despite of advertising impact, the technology company achieved 13.3% more income, up to 41,159 million.

Without leaving the sector, iRobot (-1.3%), the manufacturer of the well-known Roomba cleaning robots, registered losses of 18.1 million dollars in the first quarter of the year. An entry in the red that has precipitated a cost savings plan that also includes layoffs for 70 of its jobs, which is 5% of its workforce.

The industrial conglomerate General Electric (-3.24%) has also presented its balance for the first three months of the year: a net profit of $ 6,156 million, which is 73.4% more than a year ago due to the sale of the BioPharma subsidiary recorded in this period. Meanwhile, revenues are down 7.5% to 20,524 million.

Aeronautics Boeing (+ 5.8%) has also reported its figures for the first quarter marked by the slowdown in orders for new aircraft and the security issues with your model 737 MAX, which is still not allowed to fly again months after the accidents in which some of these aircraft were involved. Between January and March, it has lost $ 641 million compared to earnings of $ 2,149 million the previous year.

For his part, Tesla it waits 4% before publishing accounts that reflect a profit of 9 cents per share, compared to the loss of 2.9 in the same period of the previous year. The bearish and recent downgrades of investment recommendations the company is suffering will have their litmus test after a rally of more than 200% for the electric vehicle manufacturer in the last year.

