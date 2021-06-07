“Euphoria in psychotrading is something very difficult to work with”

-Management of emotions is essential to achieve any objective. What is psychotranding and how is it applied?

-Psychotranding is to provide traders with strategies or tools so that they are able to control their emotions when they trade. When we talk about emotional control, the first thing we have to do is recognize those emotions in us. But what are we to know about emotions? There are more pleasant or more unpleasant, they are strong, they are contagious, we cannot cancel them …

Emotions are devices that something is happening to us and even the most unpleasant is talking to us. We have to identify them and we have to figure out what they mean. We provide traders with the idea that they have to control, not eliminate. You don’t have to do everything with fear and everything with euphoria … we have to do that emotional control.

Within psychotrading, what I provide my students with are strategies, the idea that they know the whole world of emotional intelligence. In emotional intelligence there are 5 pillars and of those five I work three. On the one hand, self-knowledge is how we speak to ourselves, what language you use with yourself.

Second is self-regulation. When we make a decision and we are a little upset, that decision is affected. The third is self-motivation and within is discipline.

Traders have to be emotionally intelligent. The emotional skills most worked by me are attitude, winning mentality and resilience. People need to know that there is a formula for success: knowledge + skill x attitude.

-Investing in the stock market can be a carousel of emotions, what are the most frequent states of mind that an investor goes through?

-They can go from being very activated to very depressed. What is most striking are the extreme emotions. To people, from psychotrading, we show that a high state of mind is necessary. It depends on where you focus, it changes our mood. People have to learn to realize that in order to keep the mood high, we must differentiate between what is in our power, for example, our effort.

Through trading you know yourself. Sometimes we let people who are not connected to us into our lives. You have to learn to put up walls, protections, each one is in tune. We have to learn to protect our projects and our ideas.

In the same situation you can always react in two ways.

-What is the main psychological problem that investors have to deal with?

-They always come out of fear. But what I find the hardest to control with them is the euphoria.

If we analyze fear, what you have to do is know what you are doing and practice it, thus reducing fear. With knowledge and practice fear is reduced, although there is always something left. Security is gained knowing what you are doing.

On the other hand, no one tells me to be euphoric. It is something complicated to work with. When a person has very good results, you grow up and stop doing what has led you to success because you think you are indestructible. At that time it is difficult to make a person who is so euphoric, reduce that level.

But what is most found is fear. It takes a lot to accept that you don’t know and that you’ve only practiced ten times.

-As with the body and sports, what mental abilities can be trained?

-Self-discipline is essential, as well as perseverance and patience. I tell my traders that they have to work on tolerance to frustration, that is, we are able to expect something that may come in the future in the present.

Discipline is doing something without wanting to do it. Like perseverance, every day you have to do your part. Patience is also essential in psychotrading. If there is a trader who is an athlete, he will understand it perfectly.

Habits are learned and this will help us manage our emotions.