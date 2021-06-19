‘Euphoria’, all about season 2 of the HBO series

‘Euphoria’, that American adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name, has become the television sensation of the year. The series has tracked down a group of high school students tackling all kinds of topics like love, gender identity, drugs, sex, and even social media. Each episode had an average of 550,000 viewers, and before the fame of the series, HBO decided to renew it for a second season, of which we know the following.

What is the release date of the second season of ‘Euphoria’? And your synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images?

‘EUPHORIA’ SEASON 2, PREMIERE DATE



HBO has not yet announced the date on which we can see this second season, since the coronavirus pandemic has been delaying filming. At the moment, we have already seen two special chapters, based on the vision of the characters of Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Rue, played by Zendaya and who has received an Emmy Award for the series.

‘EUPHORIA’ SEASON 2, TRAILER

Although no official trailer for this second batch has yet been released, Zendaya has shared a small preview on her Instagram account that could give us some clue:

‘EUPHORIA’ SEASON 2, CAST

Zendaya will return to the series to once again give life to Rue. The actress commented on her renewal on Twitter writing the following: “I literally just got the call. I can’t thank you enough for all the support, wow …”

And although at the moment there has been no official confirmation, we assume that the rest of the characters will return with her: Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie) , Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

Together with them we will have at least five new characters, for whom an online casting was opened looking for these profiles:

Darian: He is 17 years old, of any ethnicity. He’s sensitive, vulnerable, somewhat rebellious … He’s not the cool kid from high school, but he’s very interesting. You may have addiction problems.Ray: He is also 17 years old, of any ethnicity. He’s handsome, humble, kind-hearted, and he’s been through a lot. He’s not very polite, but he talks super well. It is not the joy of the garden, although it does not have a depressive behavior.To me: between 18 and 20 years old, with drug addiction. She is a stripper, she hates her boyfriend and is always swearing. He has a very large mouth and can make a bad situation even worse.Serena: Over 50 years old and Caucasian. She is cheeky and very strong. The kind of woman who has had a very partying life and is now just looking to make a living.Lita: Woman of about 40, of any ethnicity. An adoptive mother with many bills to pay. He seems like an ordinary person, but he has no scruples in business.

‘EUPHORIA’ SEASON 2, SYNOPSIS

It is too early to know the plot of the next chapters. We only know that that characteristic tone of the series will be maintained and that all the stories will revolve around the relationship (or not relationship) between Jules and Rue.

‘EUPHORIA’ SEASON 2, POSTER

Nor have we been able to see any official poster for this third season of the series, but we can delight in its cast having a great time at the past Golden Globes.

