Eugui Roy Martínez Pérez, a biology student and environmental defender, was killed last Thursday in the municipality of San Agustín Loxicha in Oaxaca, family members and environmental activists reported.

"This week, our student Eugui Roy Martínez Pérez, who was in the second semester of a degree in Biology at the Technological Institute of the Valley of Oaxaca, died as a result of a criminal act," said Enrique Fernández Fassnacht, CEO from the National Technological Institute of Mexico.

Fernández Fassnacht described the death of the young man as a "serious incident" and said that from the institution "we demand justice for our student, likewise we request that the procedures in the administration of justice be carried out with strict adherence to the legality and veracity of the facts".

"Today his voice has been silenced in the most cruel and cowardly way, that's why I raise my voice for him, demanding that justice be done," says a woman in a video on the Facebook page Justice for Eugui Roy.

Other groups and people close to Eugui condemned the murder and demanded justice, although the Oaxaca authorities have not yet issued a statement about it.

"One of our pack members has passed away … they took it from all of us," Biologgers Science Disclosure wrote on Facebook, a project the environmentalist was collaborating on.

"He was a young biologist with great aspirations, with both academic and social goals, a young man with too much knowledge and love for reptiles, of whom he made important records," the publication detailed.

The Los Tlacuas collective joined the call for justice and denounced that Eugui "lost his life in the hands of unscrupulous people, cowards without hearts."

For his part, the environmentalist Arturo Islas Allende shared a video in which he condemns the murder and demands justice.

