Eugenio Suárez punished ex-Yankees pitcher with a 430-foot ball

The Venezuelan of the Reds from Cincinnati, Eugenio Suarez, hit his fifteenth homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), being a dantesque hit that reached 430 feet away.

Through the game Reds vs. Twins, Eugenio Suarez, was present with his team and hit his 15th home run this season and the number # 177 of his lifetime in his baseball career. Big leagues.

At the height of the fourth inning, Twins starting pitcher JA Happ made a mistake by leaving a four-seam fastball in the Venezuelan’s zone of power. Suarez and this homerun disappeared all over left field to discount the game for the Reds on Monday’s day at MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Eugenio Suárez for the streets! 🚀🚀 # Reds pic.twitter.com/YNkGBcQQsx – Cincinnati Reds (@Ros) June 22, 2021

The Venezuelan of the Reds continues to be one of the Venezuelans with the most power and production in the MLB 2021, with this home run being a hit that shows that he has extremely impressive hitting capabilities.

This new hit of Eugene, went at a speed of 107.9 miles per hour and reached 430 feet, hitting him with an extremely inordinate force that makes clear his potential in the Big leagues.

After that home run, Eugenio Suarez now he’s hitting for 45 hits, 41 RBIs and a .174 average.

Will you match the 50 you promised?