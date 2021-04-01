Eugenio Suárez hit the first home run of the 2021 season

Eugenio Suarez connected his first home run of the season 2021 of the Big leagues With the Cincinnati Reds, the Creole blew the fence to the opposite side.

Suarez, who has shown that he has the strength to hit home runs in the Big leagues, connected the first flies near the harvest.

A pitching that stayed in the entire right corner, Eugenio Suarez unleashed all his strength towards the opposite band to hit his first home run of the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

Suarez The 29-year-old hit 15 home runs and drove in 38 notches in the season past 60 games in the MLB. The Reds infielder is made to hit.

Here the video:

The #ArepaPower is in #Make itBig mode. BOMBAZO towards the opposite band of Eugenio Suárez! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/F6BW89kNIq – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 1, 2021

Of accompanying health, Eugenio Suarez could hit more than 30 home runs in the 2021 season from the Big leagues. Strength has.

