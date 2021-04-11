Eugenio Siller, 40-year-old muscles in Who Killed Sara? (Netflix)

Alexander TamargoGetty Images

Eugenio Siller makes its way into our country after arrival in Netflix Spain of the Serie ‘Who Killed Sara?’, where he shines his forts muscles to the 40 years.

‘Who Killed Sara?’. That is the question that many have asked themselves this Easter when they were looking for entertainment when opening Netflix. An attractive title for one of the latest arrivals to the platform’s catalog in our country that has managed to stay in the number 1 of the most seen in these last two weeks. The mexican series invites you to play detective to help Alex find the real murderer of his sister and quench his desire for revenge against one of the most powerful families. In this framework there are many characters that enter the scene, giving rise to a cast made up of popular faces thanks to their roles in ‘Narcos’ and other lesser known names in our country such as Eugenio Siller, the handsome of the series.

Eugenio Siller He plays Chema Lazcano, son of César Lazcano, owner of a major casino in Mexico City, who rejects him because of his sexual condition. But, Who is Eugenio Siller beyond ‘Who Killed Sara’? The Mexican actor is also a singer and has a broad career behind him in his country with several films and soap operas such as ‘Rebelde’, ‘Aurora’ or ‘Al diablo con los guapos’. He has received several awards and People en Español magazine named him one of “The 50 Most Beautiful” in 2011 and one of “The 25 Most Handsome Men” in 2009.

Just take a look at your profile at Instagram to see that Siller takes great care of himself. Have reached the 40 years does not seem like a problem for the actor of ‘Who Killed Sara?’, where he stars in several scenes shirtless and in some it appears completely naked backwards. “It was hard for me at first because you don’t know if you have to sink your belly, how do you stand. You wonder how your butt looks at that moment!”

Eugenio Siller’s training at age 40

With so much scene in which he would come out scantily clad, the actor physically prepared himself conscientiously to wear the muscles of heart attack that finally wore on camera. It was not easy, as he commented in the aforementioned interview, since the confinement stopped the filming of the series and he had to continue training at home to stay in shape. He did it thanks to a workout routine of an hour and a half a day designed to do six days at home and programmed to train different muscle groups in each session. To do this, he used a few elements: resistance bands and TRX were enough, as well as functional exercises such as squats or abdominals.

The result of this physical commitment can be seen in the series, but also in the photos that Eugenio Siller shares with his more than a million followers on Instagram, where he boasts of an enviable physique, perfectly worked and with muscles defined to their newly released 40 years.

