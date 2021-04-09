Eugenio Pizzuto returns to the Lille squad for his duel against Metz

The Mexican footballer Eugenio Pizzuto from the whole of Lille de la France Ligue One, was summoned again by his coach for the match of matchday 30 against the Metz, in search of continuing with the leadership within the competition.

With the return of Pizzuto Bandera de México, these are the ones summoned to visit FC Metz “, published the official page in Spanish of the team.

The French team led by coach Christophe Galtier, officially announced the list of summoned for the duel against Metz, where the name of the Mexican media appears among the 20 players.

Eugenio Pizzuto seeks to make his debut in the Lille team in the maximum circuit, a team that is in the first position of the French league, where the Aztec half arrived in the recent season from the Pachuca club.

