Eugenio Pizzuto made his debut with LOSC Lille in the preseason

It took about a year for the world runner-up with the Mexican National Team U-17, Eugenio Pizzuto, had his first his first minutes with the first team of the LOSC Lille.

The former player of the Club Pachuca reported a few days ago to the preseason and before the departure and rest of several players, it was likely that the Mexican midfielder had participation prior to the start of the League 1.

Also read: Club América vs Tigres: Miguel Herrera launches warning prior to the friendly vs Las Águilas

Pizzuto will have to show that he has quality to remain in the French champion; However, things are not looking very good, since, despite playing with an alternative team, the Mexican was not one of the first options for the coach after changing ten players.

THE FIRST GAME OF MANY! Eugenio Pizzuto made his debut with the Lille first team , entered at 68 ‘in a 2-0 victory over Waasland-Beveren, in a preparation duel. Will it make its official debut in the season? pic.twitter.com/UVUVVr3lrE – Aztec Ambassadors (@eaztecasmx) July 9, 2021

Also read: Ricardo La Volpe a Dorados? The Bigotón was present in the preseason of the Great Fish

This reason has generated uncertainty about the future of the player, believing that he could go out on loans to a lower level team in France or to a lower quality league. The truth is that, Pizzutto has an unbeatable opportunity to fill the eye of the new Lille strategist and be considered for the season, remembering that several starts are expected in his position.

The 19-year-old player entered the field of play at minute 68, when the match was already resolved; however, he was seen to be safe in passing and with great mobility in the midfield. Their next meeting will be on Tuesday before him. Valenciennes.