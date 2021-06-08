Eugenio Martín, the veteran Madrid coach, passed away

The veteran Madrid coach Eugenio Martin, who was an amateur boxer and later trained great champions such as Nino Jimenez or Manel Berdonce, among others, died this afternoon in Madrid a victim of COVID-19. He was 83 years old.

Martín was still active and had more than 80 students to whom he taught with great enthusiasm.

He was a very loved trainer by the boxers who started their careers with him. He had been continuously linked to boxing in different facets for more than 70 years. A true fan of boxing.

From ESPABOX our condolences to his family. Rest in peace. Ten bell rings in his honor.