Eugenio Derbez would seek rapprochement with Victoria Ruffo after sharing an unpublished photo

Think of a reconciliation between Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez It is like asking the elm for pears if we go back several years and see the relationship between the two since their separation, but everything could change after a recent photo shared by the comedian.

The comedian published an image that they point out would be the ultimate test for the actress Victoria Ruffo and he begins a more cordial relationship.

The actors’ own son José Eduardo Derbez He has hinted on several occasions that since he has memory, he does not remember a good relationship with his parents.

However the young who today has undertaken a faceta in the world of social networks, particularly on the YouTube platform came to the defense of his mother after they pointed out, he sent a strong hint to the actor after pointing it out as “moron“

A shared post by Victoria Ruffo (@victoriaruffo) on Apr 12, 2020 at 7:50 p.m. PDT

The actress’s son,

Jose Eduardo He came out in defense of his famous mom and pointed out that the message in the image was not a hint and he had not said “idiot” to his dad. However, social networks claimed otherwise.

The actress shared the publication coinciding with the image that the comedian Eugenio Derbez published in which he made a little joke to Omar Fayad, actress’s husband, after learning that he had been infected with coronavirus.

From what they point out, that the actress He threw the clear and concise hint at the actor. However, the comedian’s reaction was unexpected for everyone since the image rather than the response to an attack is a very emotional photo that Derbez pulled from the trunk of memories.

The image, followed by a publication that the actor and producer Eugenio Derbez dedicated to your son Jose Eduardo after her recent birthday, the first image of the actress appears with a tender look during her childhood and the other where Victoria Ruffo and José Eduardo appear, characterized as Armando Hoyos.

