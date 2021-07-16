Eugenio Derbez will play a widowed man in ‘Lotería’, a new Netflix movie

Actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez He will play a widowed man who, in his attempts to get closer to his children, will face challenges when a family lottery comes to life and leads him into unexpected situations.

Lottery will be directed by the Emmy Award nominee James bobin (Dora and the Lost City, Alice Through the Looking Glass) and written by Roberto Orci (Transformers, Star Trek) and JR Orci (The Blacklist, Fringe) based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor.

The movie is inspired by the original Don Clemente Lottery game. A traditional game of chance similar to Bingo, popularized in Mexico and Latin America. The game has origins dating back to 15th century Italy, but the iconic images and version of the game played today were created and popularized by Don Clemente Jacques in 1887.

With Spanish origins, Don Clemente Lottery is the number one selling table and activity game in Mexico and continues to be an iconic game played throughout Mexico and the United States.

Derbez and production partner Ben Odell will produce the film under their 3Pas company alongside Eric and Kim Tannenbaum.