Eugenio Derbez He is one of the most recognized Mexican characters in Mexico and abroad, not only for his incredible talent in comedy and acting, but for his controversial private life, and, although little is known about the women with whom he had his four children, except Victoria Ruffo and Alessandra Rosaldo, we tell you who is Vadhir Derbez’s mom.

Believe it or not, the beautiful Vadhir Derbez’s mom, despite being far from any controversy or scandal, also comes from a family of artists, and in fact, it was in the artistic medium that he met Eugenio Derbez.

Undoubtedly, Vadhir inherited great talent from both sides, as Silvana PrinceHis mother is also an actress, singer and painter. And not only that, the 29-year-old actor also brought out the beauty of his mother, because she is beautiful.

Silvana Prince, mother of the “middle” son of Eugenio Derbez She has been a singer, and also a painter. In fact, he is dedicated to designing images and capturing them in cell phone cases, and they are great!

The artist has a complete gallery of her works on her Instagram account, where there are also a few photographs of herself, and of memories of Vadhir’s childhood, such as the crafts and letters that she dedicated to him.

The relationship of Vadhir Derbez she is extraordinary with her father, as is her mother, who assured that it is very important to her that Eugenio Derbez is the father he has become for his sonWell, he clarified that this was not always the case, since when his children were young he did not know how to take care of them, as he does now.

Thanks to the openness that exists between all the former Eugenio Derbez, and of course, from his current wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, as well as his 4 children, have managed to be an exceptional family, despite being somewhat dysfunctional, they have known how to couple magnificently, having a very close and loving relationship.

