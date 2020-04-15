Eugenio Derbez: They are not lies, doctor of clinic in Tijuana supports declarations | Instagram

Doctor Faustino Ruvalcaba shows his face and clarifies that what the comedian Eugenio Derbez He said last Monday, April 13, through his social networks: It is not a lie!

After the actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez He received strong criticism after disseminating an alleged letter that was sent to him, stating the alleged lack of supplies to deal with the coronavirus in an IMSS clinic in Tijuana.

The doctor Faustino Ruvalcaba who is a retired doctor of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) revealed in an interview with Adela Micha, that the message that the comedian shared through social networks is true.

It should be remembered that the renowned Mexican actor exposed the alleged problems faced by the medical of one of the IMSS clinics in Tijuana due to the “lack of materials necessary to care for patients with coronavirus”, which he pointed out, already exceeded the spaces of the hospital despite the fact that some spaces would have been made in other areas to serve as many as possible.

However, without the material to do it or to be able to protect themselves, it was impossible for them to do their work, the actor, giving voice to each of the letter’s requests.

For this reason, he made a call to citizenship, as the doctor accused, “the authorities they did not respond to his calls. ”

In the same way, he asked everyone who wanted to donate any of the items that were included in a list that he showed and that will take them to a address which it also provided so as not to expose donors.

Subsequently, the social networks They began to be full of criticism against the actor, pointing out that he spread false news in addition to signs that he also carry out the clinic asserting “that there were no lack of resources.”

However, today the Doctor faustino He gives the face and supports what the actor pointed out, explained that he was not the author of the message, however, he was the link between his colleagues and the actor so that this was made known, he said.

Likewise, the doctor who is retired from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) expressed, this should be known.

It is an aid that my fellow colleagues who have worked in Tijuana ask me for, I have been practicing for 34 years, I am retired, I love the institute and I know all the needs of all Tijuana, I work in several private clinics. ”

Finally, he commented that when he spoke to Eugenio Derbez and sent him the videos that prove the needs of the hospitals in Tijuana, they questioned how it is possible that they deny the situation.

“Those who are at the top never went down to the trench, that’s why they are afraid,” Dr. Faustino Ruvalcaba refers to the community complaint that his colleagues made on social networks, the same as he and @Eugenio Derbez shared in #MeLoDijoAdela #ElHeraldoRadio – Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha)

The above, after an interview that the doctor offered to Adela Micha On Radio, according to the newspaper La Saga, under the leadership of Adela, who even shared both the actor’s message and the interview with Dr. Faustino Ruvalcaba where he details the above by voice.

