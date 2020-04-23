The actor, producer and director will again bring his humor to the screens and share a good part of his day to day from home during the quarantine

“Undo at Home” It is the new series that will feature real life and true views of the famous comedian, actor, producer and director of film and television. Eugenio Derbez.

La Opinion spoke with the Mexican actor who, smiling, told that the idea of ​​”Dumped at Home” was born from the age of forty and the “discomfort” of not being able to do anything. However, in his need to create in the middle of nowhere his mind cannot stop and he continues working. It should be noted that the program will have a varied content, and along with Derbez will also be his wife, Alessandra, his five-year-old daughter, Aitana, his English bulldog, Fiona, and anyone he can virtually reach, such as his children , among other celebrities.

“When we were recording everything we were experiencing at home, we decided to put all those clips together and better share it with people and show them whatthat’s right I’m home“He says with a laugh.

The actor recognizes that his work of entertaining can accompany many in these moments of social isolation, from where he also experiences, together with his viewers, the true value of things. “Coexistence, family fights”, everything is part of the quarantine and “Dumped at Home”.

On the way in which the first part of the program appears, we told Eugenio that it looks like a Stand Up Comedy. “Yes, it is like doing a part of Stand Up”, recognizes Eugenio since the first part of his “DEShecho en Casa” starts with a monologue in which he exposes the “deficiencies” that celebrities can present in the face of the world crisis as a result of COVID-19.

This type of program and the way in which celebrities are coping with isolation, in some way, is making them open up more to the public, show more of their home and private spaces through social networks., especially with Tik Tok and Instagram. Eugenio Derbez also recognizes this fact. “Yes, I think we have fallen, in some way, in sharing and showing too much. We have thought about it, we have really reflected on that, but times are changing, the ways of entertaining and working too. ”

“Deshecho En Casa”, on the other hand, will bring Los Derbez together again and all the magic that the public and faithful fans of the actor could enjoy in From Travel with the Derbezes, the reality show, reappears in this project. The episodes will be a combination of monologues, sketches, fan comments, but you can also watch video calls with their three oldest children and famous friends.

On the other hand, the actor highlights that the pandemic has allowed him and many to rethink the true value of things. “It is the family that really matters. Having a good family is the most valuable thing, and if we don’t learn that … At this time we realize that we do not need all the material … I do not get over the toilet paper yet. What is the use of having possibilities… but in the face of this crisis, you cannot even access toilet paper, ”Eugenio said with a laugh.

“We don’t use the car anymore, we don’t wear the clothes we buy either … the jewels … For what or what use is all of this now. The true value of things, everything has changed, “he reflected.

But in the midst of all the stress that being unable to leave the house also produces, Eugenio Derbez will invite you to see “Homemade” which will have new episodes every Thursday. These can be seen through Pantaya, “the subscription has a cost of three dollars. If people want to see the first chapter at no cost, they can do so through http://www.deshechoencasa.com/, and there, for now, they will be able to see the start of this new adventure without paying, ”concluded Derbez.

