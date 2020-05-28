Eugenio Derbez opened the doors of his house to show the reality that he lives in quarantine with his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and their daughter, Aitana, showing that coexistence can be complicated in times of pandemic.

The actor and director of films as successful as “No Returns Accepted” is now filming a show from home called “DesHecho en casa”, in which he shows his most intimate side as dad, husband and even housewife.

Eugenio Derbez shows the chaos of his quarantined house

“I feel like I’m going crazy (…) but we are really looking forward to it,” he says at the beginning of the promotional video for his new program, in which he shows himself in everyday situations such as picking up dog poop or fixing a kitchen pipe. .

“From the Walk of Fame to a plumber,” Alessandra said wryly to Eugenio as he focused on him in the kitchen, while in another clip, the actor shows his wife washing the dishes and making jokes.

This generated expectation among Eugenio Derbez fans, who are always delighted with his projects and looking forward to his new adventures.

“How they make me laugh at their occurrences”, “Great, it is nice to see them like all people, doing trivial things in the home,” commented the fans when they saw it without filters in the program.

Others admired Eugenio for reinventing himself with his projects even in difficult times: “That is reinventing yourself in times of the coronavirus. Congratulations Eugenio Derbez for being so innovative and for your whole career. For sharing your life, which helps us to take others forward with our life and projects, “said @ m.quesada.

The entire Derbez family has a talent for comedy and in quarantine they have also turned to Tik Tok to do fun choreographies and even recreate dialogues from the La Familia P.Luche series, sparking laughter from their audience.

We recommend you on video

.