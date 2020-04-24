Eugenio Derbez, Undo at Home appears in this quarantine | Instagram

Comedian Eugenio Derbez He is working more than ever and he has not had time nor to be bored in these days of quarantine, he even made a change of look, but the results were not as expected. Totally “undone at home”.

The producer and humorist caused a sensation on Instagram after sharing a video that shows a taste of what his days at home are and the process of his makeover.

The humorist He showed the results causing various reactions from his fans.

In the clip you can see that the comedian he put himself in the hands of his little daughter Aitana who took out all his artillery to spot his famous father and highlight a flirtatious look from the actor. Fully made up!

They are the sacrifices that the parents have to make in quarantine, the actor hinted, himself who addressed some advice to the parents to cope with these days of confinement.

Although this may cause dads to end up wearing makeup and a new image, he said.

It is worth mentioning that the clip is part of a new preview of its new series “Undone at home”

Through your account, the actor He shared a brief glimpse of what will be the new series he recorded in his home during isolation.

With this we can realize that although the world stops for the coronavirus, The actor looks for in this an opportunity to entertain his fans.

Who says quarantine is boring? Or that it has served to rest? It has me undone … For now only available in the US, “wrote the comedian in the description of the funny clip.

On the other hand, Eugenio Derbez who thanks to the confinement has been able to live together with his family after a long time, shared some activities in which parents and children can have fun, such as becoming the guinea pig of their little girl daughter.

The beauty Aitana was in charge of transforming the actor He himself did not put resistance to the hands of his daughter who even sprayed it with perfume as the final touch.

Also, among the comments and reactions received by the actor, not everything was positive since it was also the target of critics after the series was only available in the neighboring country and Mexico, which is not his country, later came confirmation that it will also reach Aztec land.

