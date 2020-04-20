Eugenio Derbez shares controversial photo of the women in his life | Instagram

Comedian Eugenio Derbez He could unleash a crisis in his marriage after sharing a controversial photo that shows the women in his life.

Actor and producer Eugenio Derbez shared an image showing the women in his life and we don’t know what he will think Alessandra Rosaldo about that.

It is worth mentioning, that it is not the first time that the actor tests the patience of his beloved wife, since he had previously published an image of one of his ex-partners, Victoria Ruffo.

However, the most recent publication reveals who have been the most important women in his life and does not figure in it Alessandra.

So once again the controversy surrounds the life of the actor since as we know he always shares part of his life on social networks.

In the image appear Aitana and Kailani, the little ones are the most important women for the actor, without neglecting his daughter Aislinn and his wife Alessandra Rosaldo that they have given him two of the greatest joys.

Fortunately the actor Now she can have more moments of coexistence with her youngest daughter and granddaughter, granting them the time that on many occasions she could not give to her children since, as she has pointed out on different occasions, “work absorbed it”.

Aitana and Kailani They came into the actor’s life when his career already allows him to spend more time with his family.

The image, which unleashed some small jealousy touched the actor’s followers as it reflects the great love that the actor feels for his daughter, Aitana and Kailani, her granddaughter.

Meanwhile, the actor who has been at the center of controversy these days after recently confusing his wife. Alessandra with other woman.

The former vocalist of the group “Opposite Senses“she was not happy at all after the comedian’s joke.

Notably Eugene He planned everything with his fans since at the beginning of the video he pointed out that Alessandra was shocked to have her name changed so, while the former singer was doing housework, the histrionic came naming her as Sandra, which culminated again in the claims of the artist for her scant collaboration in the lamps of the home.

