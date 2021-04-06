Eugenio Derbez rides a bike in Beverly Hills for his new movie

Eugenio Derbez is ready for his next Hollywood movie, with which he will relive the story of a French comedy.

Eugenio Derbez continues with the streak of successes that he has filmed in recent years, because after having conquered the Anglo-Saxon market with films such as “How to be a Latin lover” and “Man overboard”, he is currently filming his new feature film.

The film entitled “The Valet” is the adaptation of the French film written by Francis Veber, whose original release collected nearly $ 30 million in theaters.

The plot closely follows a parking valet played by Derbez, who is hired to pose as the partner of a famous model who will be represented by the Australian Samara Weaing.

Entering his role, Derbez toured some streets of Beverly Hills, both on a bicycle with his respective helmet, and aboard a black Porsche Carrera 911.

As usually happens in the projects chosen by the actor, it is a film that will be suitable for family audiences and that will cause more than one laugh throughout the plot.

With his characteristic smile, Eugenio seems to be enjoying this new project quite a bit after having spent the last year sheltered due to the global pandemic.

Always fun, a few days ago he launched a call to choose what he called his “adoptiktok children” through the Tik Tok platform of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Eugenio was also in charge of presenting the Oscar nominees this year and already has several more projects on the horizon, among which is his contribution to the dubbing of Speedy Gonzales.