Comedian and film director Eugenio Derbez made a strong revelation by confessing that one of the members of La Familia Peluche suffers from Cancer, so she asks for the help of all her followers to support her.

Derbez saddened the fans of the series by spreading the news that a member of the production was diagnosed with cancer and asks for everyone’s help to be able to pay for his treatment, which is quite expensive.

It’s about the person in charge of the creative process and the locker room, who gave it the peculiar style that characterized the series so much.

The Teddy Family is known, among many things, for the so eccentric wardrobe style that each character had.

It was through his stories in your official account Instagram that the actor shared the sad news.

This morning a video link came to me to raise money for someone who was diagnosed with cancer and to seek treatment, and I became very concerned, as it turns out, I know her. Her name is Claudia and she was the one who designed all the costume colors for all the characters in “La Familia P. Luche”, she expressed through her stories.

Given this unfortunate news, Derbez took the opportunity to share on your social networks he link where can the donations of money that women require so much to be able to comply with their treatment.

Due to the contingency, it is understood that it is more complicated to hold events to collect money, so thanks to transfers it is a little easier to help.

La Familia Peluche is a Mexican comic television series, created by Eugenio Derbez himself and produced by Televisa since the year 2002 being on television for 10 years ending the year 2012.

It was starred by Eugenio Derbez and Consuelo Duval along with Regina Blandón, Luis Manuel Ávila, Bárbara Torres, Miguel Pérez and Bryan Gibran Mateo.

