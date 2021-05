“Although it was a very difficult trip, living together was very difficult, indeed we returned without wanting to see each other for a while, the end result for me was very positive and when I saw it on the screen I enjoyed it a lot, despite having cameras In front of it is not ideal, despite that, the connection that Aitana had with her siblings, for me it was all worth it, because she began to understand: ‘We are all my father’s children’ “, he stressed.