Eugenio Derbez prepares film with Netflix inspired by popular Mexican game

According to a statement issued by the platform, this film is inspired by the popular Mexican board game Lotería and tells the story of a recently widowed father (Eugenio Derbez) that in looking to get closer to your kids, you’ll have to deal with more than you bargained for when an old family lottery comes to life.

First art from the movie Lotería. (Courtesy Netflix.)

The family will venture on a trip around the world to discover the secrets of the lottery and thus avoid falling into the hands of a mysterious tycoon with an evil plan.

So far no more is known about the cast, but the film will be directed by the Emmy nominee James bobin, and that you already worked with Eugene in Dora and the lost city.