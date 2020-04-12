The actor mourns the loss of the man who created his Armando Hoyos character, whom he describes as “one of my greatest friends and life companions”

Eugenio Derbez mourns the death of his friend Gus Rodríguez, who was also his accomplice in the creation of important characters and scripts in his career as an actor and comedian on Hispanic television.

“Today one of my greatest friends and life companions died. My accomplice, my friend, my brother. Creator of Armando Hoyos, among other characters. Without him I would not be what I am now. Genius of creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. We will miss you Gus Rodríguez ”, wrote Derbez on Twitter.

Today one of my greatest friends and life companions died. My accomplice, my friend, my brother. Creator of Armando Hoyos, among other characters. Without him I would not be what I am now. Genius of creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. We will miss you @Elgusrodriguez pic.twitter.com/XeqLlc8Lh7 – Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) April 11, 2020

Gus Rodríguez shared his work and life with Eugenio Derbez as scriptwriter of successful programs that are still in force in the memory of the Mexican and Spanish-speaking public, such as: “Al Derecho y Al Derbez”, “Derbez en Donde”, “XHDerbez” or “La Peluche Family ”, all productions that gave Eugenio a name in the Latin American television industry.

The death reason for is unknown. Gus RodríguezSome believe that it may be related to the coronavirus, but this has not been confirmed.

