Eugenio Derbez mocks Victoria Ruffo’s husband with memes and is criticized | Instagram

The actor Eugenio Derbez, ex couple of Victoria Ruffo He mocks with an image of Victoria Ruffo’s husband, however, users on social networks end up going against him.

It should be remembered that the relationship between Derbez Y Ruffo It reached a point where it could hardly be called cordial since every time they touch on each other, strong hints are thrown, even it is known that there is not even a slightly close relationship with Fayad, partner of the actress.

So now the famous Eugenio Derbez A 58-year-old gave proof of this after sharing an image on social networks that could read the phrase “I hugged Omar Fayad.”

You may be interested in Eugenio Derbez, they expose the alleged plagiarism of his entire career

And although the actor was not the author of the image since a fan was the one who sent it to him, nevertheless, the one who launched the question of who was the real devil? That did not prevent users from criticizing him on social networks defending the politician from 57 years, current partner of Victoria Ruffo, mother of Jose Eduardo.

❤️ A shared post by Victoria Ruffo (@victoriaruffo) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:29 PDT

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Several users filled the post with comments that reproached the actor and pointed him out as “bad father” and that he should be grateful to Omar for having been the father that he could not be for Jose Eduardo.

Some users even reminded him that at the time of birth José Eduardo did not approach him since when Victory gave birth recently met who was the actor Luis Gatica who was next to the actress supporting her and even went to the hospital for them and came out with Jose Eduardo (then newborn) in arms.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

On the other hand, there were also those who defended the director and producer and indicated that all their opinions will be kept.

You can also read Victoria Ruffo, ex-couple reveals, took the place of Eugenio Derbez at the birth of José Eduardo

Some others warned him that this will unleash a new controversy and new confrontations with her son’s maternal family.

Aaaaaayyyyy !!! , what comes to you is a shower (very heavy rain) as we say in my country.

.