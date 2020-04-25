Eugenio Derbez is criticized for releasing series in the United States and not in Mexico | Instagram

Mexican actor and director Eugenio Derbez recently premiered a series but only available to the United States so Mexicans in complete disagreement they did not hesitate in criticize him.

Today has been a huge target of criticism and complaints from the Mexican audience for the most recent premiere of their new series.

The series name is “Undone at home“where it shows his life during quarantine for the health contingency.

It was through his official account of Instagram that the actor shared the series premiere, to which the Mexicans wondered because it had not been released here.

The quarantine at home has me undone … If you want to know why enter the link in my bio. Only available in the US by @streampantaya, “he wrote in the post.

It was here when after seeing the publication thousands of people began to criticize him and to tell him that discriminated to those of their country of origin.

And Latin America when? “,” Nooo and the countries of South America ?! “,” And Mexico ??????? “, were some of the comments.

After so much criticism, Derbez assured his followers that the Serie effectively would come to Mexico, But did not say a date.

And well, it seems that Eugenio does not leave one when it enters another, since a few days ago he was in controversy after the great scandal when he was accused of spreading false information.

On the other hand, the producer and humorist caused a sensation after sharing the video showing a taste of what his days at home are and the process of his look change, But of course, in his followers who live within the United States who could see it.

In this way, the Mexican actor seeks in this a opportunity to entertain your followers while they are in isolation inside their houses to avoid any spread in the face of the current crisis.

