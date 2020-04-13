The protagonist of “No Returns Accepted” read the chilling letter from a doctor in Tijuana

The mexican actor Eugenio Derbez He posted a video on his social networks where he can be seen worried about the extreme situation that is being lived in Tijuana, Mexico regarding the pandemic that is going through the world with the COVID-19.

The actor is rarely seen seriously, but in recent weeks he has revealed his concern about the current situation. However, today he literally gave a cry for help as he read his letter. Doctor Faustino Ruvalcalba, who works as a doctor in Tijuana.

It describes the shortage of medical supplies in hospitals in Tijuana. They also say that a certain floor of the Social Security Clinic 20, was intended for those infected with coronavirus, but the capacity has already reached its maximum and they are collapsed. Not to mention, that the same hospital managers left and “They abandoned the ship prematurely”.

However, the doctors who are still battling the front of the hospital have had to take out of their own salary to buy materials and be able to work.

Eugenio Derbez asked to help the community of Tijuana collaborating with they need it and emphasized that the Dr. Ruvalcalba “He doesn’t want money … he wants help”. He also detailed the list of items that are urgently required: half-face respirators, covers N95 mouths, overalls, disposable gowns and boots, googles and face masks. The actor also added that it is “Unacceptable this situation and that nothing has been done in time to prevent this”.

Here below we leave you the video that was made public Eugenio Derbez on their social networks.

