Eugenio Derbez fires Sammy Pérez – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Eugenio Derbez did not take long to react to the death of Sammy Pérez due to the consequences that COVID-19 generated in his body.

The Mexican comedian shared his feelings after the death of his collaborator during the early hours of this Friday, due to a cardiovascular arrest and after he was hospitalized for several weeks due to complications from COVID-19.

In an interview with the Hoy program, Derbez highlighted Sammy’s human quality and regretted that his death occurred in the conditions in which it occurred.

“I loved him very much, I had a very strong and very good relationship with him outside of work… he always went to my parties to my meetings, he was a person that I loved very much and was very close to me. It hurts me because I was a good soul ”, he highlighted.

The news of the death was confirmed this morning through the comedian’s Instagram account, where it is reported that Sammy died around 3:50 am on July 30 and that they carried out some maneuvers to try to revive him, without success .

“Sammy Pérez has just suffered a cardiovascular heart attack, his little heart has stopped beating. They tried to maneuver him to save his life, but they couldn’t. Rest in peace, Sammy, you leave us with a very big emptiness in our hearts ”, the publication reads.

In recent days, it was reported that Sammy’s health was severely impaired by a fungus that colonized his lungs. Likewise, the actor who gained fame with various programs by actor Eugenio Derbez, had kidney problems caused by his diabetes.

The same creator of On a trip with the Derbez stressed that his closeness to Sammy is what moves him in these adverse moments and that is why it is difficult for him to face the attacks that in recent days he faced on social networks.

“I have been in contact with the nephews, who are practically the only family that is aware of this …”, he commented.

He explained that Sammy’s medical insurance bill is very high and must now be covered, so he continues to give help and also requested support from the public to pay the expenses that already amount to almost one million pesos.

Eugenio Derbez took advantage of the interview in the Televisa magazine program to highlight the human quality of Sammy: “He was a man who shone wherever you put him, he was a being of light … Sammy was a wonderful being who where you put him shone”.

Andrea Legarreta, for his part, recognized the closeness and impulse that Eugenio Derbez gave to the recently deceased comedian. “We know of your great heart, of the enormous amount that you have driven and followed up on your careers, you are a great friend, you are a great man and Sammy surely left happy loving you as you deserve and without a doubt he knows everything you did for him as a friend and head of work ”, he concluded.

Sammy Pérez Rivera was born in Pantepec, in Puebla, Mexico, on October 3, 1955. He began his artistic career in 1993, when he participated in the program hosted by Jorge Van Rankin and Esteban Arce, El Calabozo. He later joined the cast of Toma Libre.