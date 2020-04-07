Eugenio Derbez, expose the alleged plagiarism of his entire career | Instagram

Actor, producer, director and comedian Eugenio Derbez was exposed by several Internet users on social networks launching the alleged plagiarism he has made throughout his career as a comedian.

It is completely undeniable to say that Eugenio Derbez has established himself as one of the greatest comedians in Mexico over the years.

It constantly reinvented itself and threw characters in its increasingly complete and above all entertaining programs.

However, not everything seems rosy as several Internet users have allegedly demonstrated that he has plagiarized other people’s work for his own benefit.

Although it is evident that Eugene He has a great talent for making those who see him in his programs, movies or interviews laugh repeatedly. He has been accused of plagiarizing much of his characters from other comedients.

One of the most talked about cases of character plagiarism was that of Andrés Bustamante who a decade earlier had established himself as one of the best comedians of the 80s thanks to his program “The Güiri Güiri”, said program was broadcast by what is known today as TV Azteca before Imevisión.

Internet users were in charge of investigating one by one the characters began to compare with the characters of Eugenio who appeared on their programs “To the right and to Derbez”, “Derbez from time to time” and finally in 2002 he would become a comedy icon with “XHDRBZ”.

Among the various similarities between the characters in Andrés Bustamante and Eugenio Derbez as in the case of the professors “Greco Morfema” and “Armando Hoyos”, “Jackie Sheeran” and “Nancy Uy Uy Uy”.

There is no doubt that a great comedian began his career guided by another great comedy, even so it seems that Eugenio does not deny it Well, in a chapter with Consuelo Duval He made reference to the characters he had “taken note of” to make his own, all in a self-mocking way and admitting what everyone believed.

