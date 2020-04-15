Eugenio Derbez does not lie, says governor of Baja California | Instagram

Mexican actor and director Eugenio Derbez was defended by the governor of the state of Baja California after being criticized for alleged defamation shared through their social networks.

In recent days, the actor was target of criticism after reporting that the IMSS Clinic 20 in Tijuana, Baja California, lacked medical supplies to combat the virus crisis.

It was through Eugenio’s social networks that he shared a letter from Doctor Faustino Rubalcaba asking in this way for help to the population.

Clinic number 20, in addition to two other hospitals, are destined as Covid-19 concentration centers and we do not have the equipment and material to protect ourselves, “the actor reads in the video.

In this way, the protagonist of La Familia Peluche indicated that authorities do not solve absolutely anything in this regard and society is the one who ends up really supporting it.

We use equipment purchased from our own bag. We are investing more than a quarter of our salary to get equipment, but we cannot be using that money since our families also need that income … The corresponding authorities do not solve anything for us. “

A few hours later, the doctor Desirée Sagarnaga, who works in the hospital and is a representative of the institute in that state, denied the comedian, getting people to criticize him for defamation.

It remains more than exhibited the lie of the now coup leader and liar Eugenio Derbez, it is impressive that knowing that his assemblies will be denied they lend themselves to that end, unfortunately the tireless chayoteros rented or by conviction, wanting to harm the thousand pic.twitter.com/Kazhqd22I4 – rocio vazquez (@chioreya)

April 14, 2020

I want to ask you a favor: do not spread false news, all the institute’s units in Baja California have the necessary personal protection supplies for the contingency, “said the doctor.

It should be noted that Derbez kept his posture and said that nothing he had said was false.

The only thing he did @Eugenio Derbez was to request help for the IMSS medical staff in Tijuana. Did you insult the President? Did he talk about games? He did not even criticize the government. And just see the amount of insults and offenses towards him. Its decay is painted full-length. – Jorge Álvarez Máynez (@AlvarezMaynez)

April 14, 2020

Even his statements were backed by the Governor himself from the state of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, who showed transparency in the case.

Obviously I am more concerned than ever that the doctors themselves are falling like flies, we have to admit that many of those signs are true, I think there are some inaccuracies, but the bottom line is true, insurance has not put its batteries in, “said Bonilla .

Jaime Bonilla he pointed also that the delegate Desiree Sagarnaga he was absent in the meetings where actions on the coronavirus pandemic were coordinated.

Eugenio through his Instagram and Twitter account thanked the governor for having supported him and also for clarifying the situation.

Thank you, Governor, for your transparency and for seeking to improve the conditions of the staff and patients of the IMSS Clinic 20 in Tijuana, it is time to act instead of hiding an undeniable truth, “said the comedian.

