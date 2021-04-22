Eugenio Derbez demands justice for the murder of the dog Rodolfo Corazón

And on his Twitter account, Ordaz Coppel added more details regarding the role of the Prosecutor’s Office in this case.

“As you know, the prosecution and investigation of crimes committed in the state is the responsibility of @FiscaliaSinaloa, I am sure they will find the culprit and apply the law. My commitment to animals and the laws has been there throughout my administration. “

The alleged version of events of the girlfriend of the man who killed the dog circulated on Facebook.

“On March 21, my mother sent me to the pharmacy, I went and, on the way back, the dog wanted to go into the house (to the garage), he smelled the kibble of the dogs that we have here. When I want to go in, the dog jumps on me, like that, without explanation, and it’s not how people paint it either, the dog is a large size. And me measuring five feet, well, it did reach my face, ”the young woman wrote.

In addition, the woman detached herself from the actions of her alleged partner and what happened with the dog. “I am not in favor of what happened to the dog, I am not an accomplice, nor did I have anything to do with it being demonized as everyone else is doing,” he concluded.