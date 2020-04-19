Eugenio Derbez confuses Alessandra with another woman, calls her by another name | Instagram

Eugenio Derbez once again finds himself in the eye of the storm, because it hardly leaves one when it enters another, and this time confused his wife Alessandra Rosaldo with another woman at call her by another name.

Throughout his life he has had several couples, including Victoria Ruffo, Dalilah Polanco, Sarah Bustani, so it could be understood that of so many women who has had I got to confuse.

It is not to be scared at all, because he did not do it by accident or unconsciously, since this time it was a bad joke towards his wife.

In the video which was published in his official account of Instagram, the comedian reveals that something that bothers Alessandra is that they call her by another name

So you thought this would be a incredible joke what he could do, but apparently it got out of hand.

It was there that Eugenio approached his wife and called her “Sandra“, so Rosaldo reacted quickly and asks him to repeat again as he called it.

As seen in the video, Alessandra was already disgusted with him, reason why Eugenio to calm the spirits mentions to him that “Sandra”Is also part of its name.

It seems that she did not enjoy the joke at all that made him even ask him to stop bothering her and made him wash the dishes but he ends up refusing.

It is evident that all this is cause of quarantine, since it is known that he is quite a joker, so now Alessandra is his single white of jokes.

Despite this perhaps Eugenio should lower some lines to your game because it is not known when the isolation is over and this could cause some serious losses in their life.

