Eugenio Derbez confesses his love for Angélica María

Eugenio Derbez had a very well kept romantic secret. The Mexican actor and producer just revealed one of his crushes and did it in the most tender way possible. Is about Angelica Maria, mother of Angélica Vale, the woman who had a crush on Eugenio several years ago. This is how the three recalled it in an interview that the Angelics made through their Angelic virtual capsules.

© @ ederbezEugenio Derbez could not contain himself to the beauty of Angélica María

The spark occurred when Angélica María worked on the telenovela Ana del Aire with Silvia Derbez, mother of Eugenio. Since from a very young age he toured the television forums, it was common for him to accompany his mother to the recordings. At that time Eugenio was between eight and 10 years old.

Angélica had nothing but pleasant comments about Silvia: “She was the best actress, not from Mexico, I say in the world, few actresses like that lady,” he said. And beyond the cameras, the personality of Mrs. Derbez was the best: “And not only a great actress, but the friend, the companion, a divine lady, your mother,” added Angélica.

About the days in which Eugenio accompanied his mother, the actress added: “Divine, divine, with your intelligent, beautiful and bold eyes, and you took me chamoys because I liked chamoys”, which awakened a beautiful memory today Alessandra Rosaldo’s husband.

The crush of Eugenio Derbez

“Just when we were filming Ana del Aire, I don’t know if I had told you, I was madly, madly in love with Angélica María,” revealed Eugenio to the surprise of both Angelica. “He used to say ‘boyfriend’ and I melted like a squint, but apart from that, I was bullied (sorry), you know the shawl. The one that fascinates you, the one that you like, call me boyfriend, well I was dying ”, said Derbez.

© Mezcalent Eugenio Derbez remembered with Angélica Vale those moments in which he felt that he could conquer Angélica María

“I remember that we went to the forum as Angélica says, and I had been eating my chamoys (sweets with chili) and she asked me and I see that they fascinate her and well I said ‘I’m from here,'” he continued. “And then I used to say to my father and mother all the time: ‘Let’s go for Angelica’s chamoys’ and I no longer wanted to stand in the forum if I didn’t bring a gift to my girlfriend,” he said smiling.

In the end, Eugenio got hold of the girl he liked so much, even though she didn’t know it. “So there I went with my bag of chamoys for Angélica because well, I was drooling … It wasn’t The Bride of Mexico, it was my girlfriend,” he confessed.

