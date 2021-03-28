Eugenio Derbez celebrates his 15th anniversary with Alessandra | Instagram

Today the director and actor Eugenio Derbez and the beauty singer Alessandra Rosaldo celebrate 15 years of their first crush and through their social networks they have shared a series of images where they show their love.

The truth is that February is not the only month to celebrate and celebrate love, And this morning one of the most beloved couples in all of Mexico and also Latin America has proven it for us.

With a series of romantic photographs, the singer Alessandra Rosaldo remembered her anniversary with Eugenio Derbez, since this Saturday, March 27 they turned 15 together and they are more in love than ever.

This is how the beautiful couple dedicated romantic messages on their social networks, where without any regret they shouted their love to the four winds.

I can’t believe that 15 years have passed since that magical and unforgettable day we fell in love, ”Alessandra wrote in the publication of her tender photoshoot of the couple walking on the seashore.

In addition, in the tender publication, he also thanked for all the time and experiences shared with the comedian.

Years of wonderful experiences, incredible adventures, deep learning, dreams come true, and immense love ”.

And, as if that were not enough, in the publication one of the first Photographs that Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra took as a couple.

The same one in which they not only look very happy and in love, but it is also from their first trips, since we can see large coats to protect themselves from the cold.

As expected, the congratulations were joined by family friends and some members of the Derbez clan, who left their messages of love.

In fact part of the secret of so many years together was revealed by Alessandra, who in an interview with The Golden Scorpion.

We have lasted so long because fortunately we have not had strong, real, true fights.

And despite the fact that today they celebrate 15 years together, it was on July 7, 2012 when they brought their love to the altar and the celebration was held in the Temple of Regina Coeli, located in Mexico City.

And to show that they are still equally in love on their eighth wedding anniversary, the couple celebrated with a romantic serenade.

Recently Jose Eduardo, son of the comedian and producer, he shared a video on the famous YouTube platform remembering the majestic wedding and even commented that Alessandra is undoubtedly the right woman for Eugenio Derbez and that he knew it before the celebration.

He also related that once he became part of the family, he was always received with great affection, something that fortunately over the years continues to be confirmed.

As you can see, the vocalist of Sentidos Opuestos has completely become a key piece for the family, with whom she has not only shared trips that have been seen in the Amazon Prime series De Viaje con los Derbez, but they have also lived a thousand adventures and special moments with the entire Derbez clan.

It is worth mentioning that the couple met in 2005, when Derbez invited the singer to participate in a special episode of the television series Neighbors.

Both had to travel to Canada to record some scenes and it was precisely in that country where Cupid totally loved them.

In fact Alessandra has pointed out that it was love at first sight, that as soon as she saw Eugenio she felt butterflies in her stomach, however, at that time nothing else happened and at the end of the recordings they both said goodbye.

Half a year later they met again and after some outings, they began their courtship in 2006 and were seen together on all the red carpets.