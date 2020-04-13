Eugenio Derbez calls for Tijuana, there are no supplies to face contingency | Instagram

The actor Eugenio Derbez through a video calls on all citizens, coronavirus cases are outnumbering some of the clinics who lack supplies to protect and help infected patients.

The Mexican comedian and producer Eugenio Derbez He exposed through his social networks a letter from a doctor originally from the city of Tijuana in which he calls on citizens, the clinics have been left alone with the staff fighting against virus which is exceeding the possibilities, indicates one of the sections.

He histrionic He stated that it is possibly not the only case in Mexico and there are already many more in the interior of the country that face this problem since the doctor states that the senior managers of the clinic of the IMSS all are disabled. Follow us on

So it is the health personnel, doctors and nurses who are facing the situation without the necessary equipment to help the sick.

There are no supplies or enough medical material, details the actor, what little there is has come out of the staff’s own pocket.

So the actor, who pointed out, intends to give voice to this call of “Help“After receiving a call from one of the doctors who are in the clinic in that city, he pointed out that he is a close friend who requests all the material support they can provide to deal with the pandemic.

Help is needed! … It is very important that they see what is happening in Tijuana, Derbez accompanied the publication.

Faustino Ruvalcaba from the social security clinic 20 in Tijuana, a call from the medical staff to the community. On behalf of all my colleagues from the IMSS clinic number 20 here in Tijuana, I dare to bother you to ask for AID … I wish that through your social networks they will inform the public that this has already exceeded us, we can no longer plus!. Clinic number 20 as well as two other hospitals are destined as COVID-19 concentration clinics and as has been said since all this began, we do not have all the material and equipment necessary to protect ourselves. What we are using is equipment purchased from our own bag, we are investing more than a quarter of our salary in order to get equipment, however, our families also need our income.

It should be remembered that in recent days it was announced that Mexico was about to cross the line to Phase 3 of contingency.

The corresponding authorities do not solve anything for us, says the doctor, from the heads of the floor to the director of the unit they are ALL disabled, he denounces, THEY HAVE LEFT US ALONE, they have gotten off the boat too early. Likewise, it indicates that the system of that clinic is already on the verge of collapse since several spaces of the clinic are occupied with coronavirus patients. Even the operating room area had to be adapted for patients who needed to be hospitalized.

However, they lack the supplies enough and with the despair of seeing the fear on their faces at the possibility of not overcoming the crisis.

Do not let us fight alone, we need you, points out the letter itself, which also shares an address to which you can send the supplies you need, without this implying a risk for citizens to approach the clinic.

By means of a list it details the materials most needed right now.

List of supplies required at said clinic. Capture Instagram

