Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra were on the verge of divorce

“We have had crises in which we have thought that maybe we would have to separate,” said Alessandra in an interview for the program El Gordo y La Flaca. To which Eugenio added: “Two or three like that … next week I’m going.”

Later, the actor and producer revealed that the differences between them have been so strong that they had to resort to therapy to be able to continue together.

Eugenio and Aitana Derbez with Alessandra Rosaldo. (Instagram.)

“We sought help, we were in therapy … There was a time when therapy was not possible either and when they tell you ‘So let’s work on how they are going to separate’ that’s where you say …”; moment in which Alessandra interrupted to say: “No, wait, the same and no [nos queremos separar]”.

The former member of Sentidos Opuestos explained that her strongest problems with Eugenio occurred when her daughter was born.