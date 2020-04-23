Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo in severe crisis: I want to go | Instagram

Comedian Eugenio Derbez ends up exploding, reveals that quarantine is affecting him and his wife Alessandra Rosaldo who apparently requires several things and the actor can no longer bear it.

The businessman and producer, patriarch of the Derbez, hinted in an interview, made it very clear that he feels very happy to be with his family during this quarantine, little Aitana and his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, However, at times he feels that he needs to get away from there since he is fed up with the demands on the part of the singer.

Derbez has revealed more of his family dynamics through the social networks, as well as certain agreements that exist between themselves that in any way allow them to enjoy family time.

But as in everything, there are also disagreements As the actor says, there is also the ugly part.

The first day, but there is also the other part, where; the first day, he is father, but on the second day: the frets, the clothes, come talk to me! I still work at home, but every time my wife needs something, it’s from: Eugenio !, then there comes a time when I say, I want to go to the office, “he confessed.

So, as we can see, the actor She lives as a normal person in her quarantined house, sometimes there are good times and others not so much, and when the not so good times come, she indicates “wanting to get away from her and go to her office or one of her business trips” but they are only moments that last seconds since it cleared, despite everything he prefers to be at home with his family and wash dishes that are separate, he noted.

Among other things, he has also shared that now he has more time with his family, he has been able to practice more with his daughter in Spanish, since they are prohibited from speaking in English inside their home because they want Aitana be bilingual.

I did not want him to lose his Spanish. If you pay attention, he only speaks Spanish here at home, we don’t want him to lose Spanish, because many times children born here in the United States have contact with English on television, at school and they lose Spanish ” he explained.

Fortunately, he explained that thanks to these days he has been able to practice the language with the minor with whom he feels very happy to be able to share more time with his daughter and wife, since before it was not possible due to the burden of job.

This father because I already wanted to be with them (Alessandra, Aitana and Fiona) because I am always traveling, for me it was a gift of life I said: ‘I can’t believe that I will be locked up with my family!’ “As revealed by Hola magazine.

