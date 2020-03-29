Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo give Aislinn an example of love | Instagram

More in love than ever! so they appear Alessandra Rosaldo Y Eugenio Derbez After sharing 14 years together, an emotional and romantic gesture shows Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann what love is.

The new crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic did not prevent the couple made up of Alessandra Rosaldo Y Eugenio Derbez Show your love more than ever for a special date.

This is good news amid the bad the family is going through recently with the separation of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann.

It transpired that the pair of lovers and parents of the small Aitana they celebrated their anniversary, 14 years together in which they have shared their love, respect, friendship and complicity.

So for the former member of “Senses Opposites”, Alessandra Rosaldo was reason enough to dedicate the most romantic words to her beloved husband, the actor Eugenio Derbez.

However, the artist He chose a particular way of expressing his love to the actor and comedian since he dedicated some beautiful words accompanied by a emotional melody.

“14 YEARS TOGETHER TODAY! Happy Anniversary my love @ederbez Thank you for all these years of growth, learning, adventures, dreams and deep love. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL THE STRENGTH OF MY BEING … And it’s good that we can’t go out Because I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than being at home with our beautiful daughter, playing board games, watching movies, playing with Fiona and simply appreciating and enjoying our life together. I LOVE YOU!

The duo, Alessandra, 48, and Eugene Of 58, they joined their lives in July of last year 2012, and is currently one of the most stable couples in the world.

14 YEARS TOGETHER TODAY! Happy Anniversary my love @ederbez Thank you for all these years of growth, learning, adventures, dreams come true and deep love. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL THE STRENGTH OF MY BEING ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ , playing with Fiona and just appreciating and enjoying our life together. I LOVE YOU! #amosertuesposa #amonuestravidajuntos #nomecambiopornadie /// 14 YEARS TOGETHER TODAY! Happy Anniversary my love @ederbez and thank you for the most wonderful, amazing and unimaginable years of my life! I love you with all my heart and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than being at home with our beautiful daughter, playing board games, watching movies, playing with Fiona and just enjoying and appreciating our life together. You’re still the one. And you forever will be. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️

A post shared by Alessandra Rosaldo (@alexrosaldo) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. PDT

Recently, their union grew stronger after their trip to Morocco on the occasion of the recording of the reality show Derbez, in which the actor’s children also performed together with the little daughter of both celebrities, Aitana.

However, while the actor and his family revealed very intimate aspects of their reality as a family, the problems in the relationship of Aislinn Y Mauricio they were also exposed.

The audience that closely followed the series could see that the tender and loving side that the couple made up of the actor’s first-born showed, Aislinn Derbez Y Mauricio Ochmann I was more than far from reality.

However, apparently, Alessandra Y Eugene they show the public that love exists and they are proof of it, love that both also share for their daughter Aitana who fills their lives with joy with their multiple antics. Congratulations to the couple!

