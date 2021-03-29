Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo celebrate 15 years together

Through a series of romantic images, Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo celebrated their 15 years of marriage in a big way on March 27. Become one of the most iconic and solid couples in the medium, their love story has served as an inspiration for both their families and their followers; For this reason, both have dedicated a series of messages with which they have shown that their relationship is stronger than ever. The first to show affection was Aitana’s mother, who did not hesitate to express how happy she feels next to the comedian.

© @ alexrosaldo Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo celebrated 15 years of marriage

“Today we are celebrating 15 years together! Happy Anniversary my love @ederbez, I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since that magical and unforgettable day we fell in love. Thank you for all these years of wonderful experiences, incredible adventures, deep learning, dreams come true, and immense love. I love you with all my being, “said Rosaldo next to a carousel of photographs on the beach.

For his part, Eugenio took up his wife’s publication where a snapshot taken from the trunk of memories can be appreciated and wrote: “15 years. Happy anniversary my love @alexrosaldo ”.

It should be noted that the publication revealed one of the first photographs that Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra took as a couple, in which they not only see themselves as happy and in love, but it is also from their first trips at the beginning of their relationship .