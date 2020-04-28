Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, in heated lawsuit that ends in blows | Instagram

The actor Eugenio Derbez ended up beaten after a strong argument with Alessandra Rosaldo and despite the fact that the actor’s son, José Eduardo Derbez, came out in defense of one of them, that did not prevent the comedian’s blows.

Recently, an interview circulated that Jose Eduardo Perform Alessandra Rosaldo where they remembered an incident that caused the comedian Eugenio Derbez It will even end with blows to the face.

The now youtuber revealed an intimate detail of family life next to his father Eugenio DerbezDuring their chat with Alessandra, they remembered the moment when the actor and producer suffered a “small accident” after a heated argument with his wife.

Derbez’s son and Victoria Ruffo revealed that not everything has been honey flakes in his father’s relationship with the singer of “Opposite Senses”.

José Eduardo invited Alessandra to his new YouTube channel where his father, the comedian, has already been invited. Eugene and his mom Victoria Ruffo.

Through the talk, Alessandra he remembered the moment when he came face to face with Victoria Ruffo of which he insures far from what he thought, he behaved very kind and beautiful despite meeting her in his own house, he says.

However, in a moment José Eduardo Derbez reminded him of Alessandra of a family moment that ended in an accident.

The awkward moment arose when, after a bike ride, his father, Eugene, I was trying to control the way that Alessandra he drove his unit.

What culminated in that Alessandra lose my temper and say “yaaaa, leave me alone!”, with an unreal cry “even the little birds came out of the trees,” he said. Jose Eduardo:

My dad stopped, he left, and the worst thing is that my dad says to me ‘go ahead’, I step in front, and my dad starts the same, ‘no, to the left, not to the right, and I say, no , no mam …, as Alessandra is not going to yell at you that way if you’re f * ck, f * ck and f * ck … ‘”.

Alessandra He added: “Exactly, and that same day was the day your dad broke his face.” What Jose Eduardo detailed the anecdote:

That we told him, don’t go down there, (and he) ‘no, yes, me because you can’t.’ He goes down a rocky slope and it happened, but he had dirt on his teeth, he had a disfigured face, I got him a doctor, even the doctor was well asked …, he was at a party. And Alessandra finished: “Oh yes, of course !, because it was the end of the year”.

And is that like all couples, and even the comedian himself and Rosaldo They have affirmed it, they go through good and bad, not everything is rosy, they have pointed out, however, with all their differences they have been able to establish themselves with their family.

