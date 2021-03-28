Eugenio Derbez affirms that Aislinn changed when she was married

On March 18, Aislinn Derbez celebrated one more return to the sun and the congratulations of her closest relatives filled her with joy on her 34th birthday. One of the most tender messages to the Mexican actress was the one made by Mauricio Ochmann and his daughter in common, Kailani, three years old. And the greeting that could not be missed was that of his father, Eugenio Derbez, with whom he celebrated his day through a loving video that they shared with all his followers.

© @ aislinnderbez Eugenio Derbez celebrated Aislinn for her day with an emotional video

In the clip, you can see both fused in a hug and having a small talk in which they show the great love they have for each other. However, true to his style, the famous comedian took advantage of the moment to launch a controversial comment by ensuring that Aislinn changed during the time she was married to Mauricio Ochmann.

In an exchange of words and caresses, Eugenio said: “He must want something … that’s how it was before …”, to which Aislinn ended the sentence saying: “I got married.”

Immediately afterwards, Alessandra Rosaldo’s husband continued the talk by way of claim adding: “Before it was that way, then it changed.”

“But I have already divorced, I have returned,” replied the also influencer laughing and staring at the serious reproaches of her father.

As we will remember, Mauricio and Aislinn just turned one year after announcing their separation, which was given under very friendly and cordial terms for the well-being of Kailani, at least that is how they have been showing it.

© @ aislinnderbezMauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbdez just turned one year after announcing their separation