Almost a month after expressing her desire to get a boyfriend to cross the quarantine through social networks, the Canadian tennis player Eugenia Bouchard He has surprised everyone by once again accepting a quote from one of his followers. Just as he did back in 2017, when he had an encounter with a stranger with whom he made a bet in the Super Bowl LI, has now agreed to repeat it but with the intention of fighting against COVID-19.

The Canadian player of 26 years, which currently occupies the number 328 of the WTA ranking but who knew how to be in the number 5 position in 2014, participated in a live broadcast on the presenter’s Instagram account Allie LaForce and it was there that he agreed to meet a stranger.

As reported by The Sun, first ‘Genie’ Bouchard He said that when he wrote on Twitter that he wanted a partner to pass the confinement, his agent received a wave of “resumes” of applicants. The talk passed and a user who was attending the live call Bob I kept publishing comments that revealed his “love” for the athlete.

The talk took an unexpected turn when this man offered USD 500 to have an appointment with the tennis player. At that moment, Allie LaForce said they needed at least USD 2,600 to deliver food supplies to hospital workers fighting against coronavirus and that money could be used to make a donation on behalf of Bouchard.

This user called Bob did not hesitate to make the donation, so ‘Genie’ agreed to have an appointment with himEven telling Alli LaForce that it had all been a great idea. “You’re also helping me, being like a cupid to me because I clearly need a boyfriend. So I agree, yes of course. I want to be part of this ”, remarked the tennis player.

What was unusual was the request that the former Wimbledon runner-up made to her new suitor: to bring toilet paper. AND Bob not only accepted, he also raised the ante, saying he would add USD 1000 yes Bouchard I would order food with a British accent during the date.

“Why are you doing this to me, Bob? You make me feel guilty … I feel like I have to say yes because it’s out of charity, but I’m also very uncomfortable. I’m going to say yes, but I have no ability to imitate accents. “she replied.

We will have to see if Bob he runs the same fate as that young man named John Goehrke who got an appointment with Eugenie Bouchard after betting that New England Patriots would go 21-0 against Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl. That time things went very well because they saw each other several more times.