The star of the catwalks and the author of unforgettable songs like 'La Flaca' or 'Depende' had a brief relationship in 2010, so it is understandable that the mannequin wanted to share on their Instagram account two snapshots of their time together: in one of them, the couple poses smiling and hugging in the middle of the field, while the other, taken by the artist, portrays Eugenia alone. "Me by Pau" , has written sorry.

“Dear Pau, rest in peace! I learned on April 25, when we spoke on the phone, that you were saying goodbye to me. How brave and boast you have been, how attentive and loving colleague. We are many, many, here and in many other countries, those who mourn your departure. We have your songs and your example “, the Galician vocalist dedicated to her account on the platform.