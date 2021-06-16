Eugenia “La China Suárez” was shown in a bikini amid pregnancy rumors

For the second time in a month, Eugenia “La China Suárez” traveled to Miami for labor issues. With the idea of ​​fulfilling her professional commitments, the actress moved to the United States and, from the beaches of Florida and amid the pregnancy rumors, she showed herself in a swimsuit. Thus, her publications generated strong repercussions, since they triggered doubts: does she have a pregnant belly or not?

In addition to traveling for work-related issues, Suárez took advantage of his stay in the country to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, a disease that passed in April of this year. But that was not the reason why the actress copied the show programs on Monday afternoon, but, during her trip, showed herself in a white bikini aboard a yacht, in the middle of the rumor of a new pregnancy.

Intruders was one of the show business programs that commented on the news. According to the program co-hosted by Rodrigo Lussich and Adrián Pallares, Suárez would be expecting a new son from Vicuña. For that reason, the publications of the actress enjoying the sea from a boat generated a wave of speculation, trying to find any clue that confirms the news. However, at the moment, neither she nor the Chilean actor confirmed the arrival of a new son to the family.